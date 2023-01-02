Marathon Asset Management Ltd Has $16.03 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 561,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 697,141 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $16,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 37.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,802,000 after buying an additional 2,112,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,567,700,000 after buying an additional 1,817,002 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $57,920,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 34.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,081,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,312,000 after buying an additional 1,297,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 49.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,634,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,360,000 after buying an additional 1,200,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,173,442. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

