Marathon Asset Management Ltd Has $45.77 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 749,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 620,135 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 1.4% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $45,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,287,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,311 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,271 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117,443 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,473,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,899,000 after acquiring an additional 165,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,938,781 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $554,683,000 after acquiring an additional 264,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.08.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $81.74. 257,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,346,861. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $89.58. The stock has a market cap of $220.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.33 and a 200 day moving average of $74.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 in the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

