Marathon Asset Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 829,176 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 86,198 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 0.07% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $39,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BNS shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Desjardins lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$89.77.

NYSE BNS traded down C$0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$48.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,149. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$53.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$45.26 and a 1 year high of C$74.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

