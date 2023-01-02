Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 1,036,899 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,245,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036,899 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.49% of Organon & Co. worth $29,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Organon & Co. Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE OGN traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $27.93. 60,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,114. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.41. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 114.90% and a net margin of 16.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Further Reading

