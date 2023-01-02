Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 105,030 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105,030 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 0.05% of Moody’s worth $23,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 12.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.73.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $278.62. The stock had a trading volume of 16,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,677. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.91. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $392.53.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

