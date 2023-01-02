Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 155,486 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,486 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Yum China worth $36,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 140.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 146,410 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 26.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 172,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 35,601 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE YUMC traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.65. 100,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,732. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.20.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 23.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. StockNews.com lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alice H. Wang sold 3,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $165,892.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,143.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $144,073,890.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,171,651 shares in the company, valued at $594,304,893.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alice H. Wang sold 3,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $165,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,143.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock valued at $144,655,851. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

