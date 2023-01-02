Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 615,278 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,799,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 615,278 shares during the quarter. Infosys accounts for about 1.9% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 0.09% of Infosys worth $64,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 0.3% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 2.3% in the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 33,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE INFY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.01. The company had a trading volume of 257,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,867,024. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average is $18.62. The stock has a market cap of $75.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $26.39.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INFY. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Investec raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Infosys to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

