Marathon Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 468,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,410,000. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 1.12% of Copa at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPA. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 210.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Copa by 136.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copa by 16.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copa by 96.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Copa stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.17. 6,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.30. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $97.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.28. Copa had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $809.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPA. TheStreet upgraded Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Cowen upgraded Copa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen upgraded Copa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Copa from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.20.

Copa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.