MARBLEX 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.76 Million (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. MARBLEX has a market capitalization of $40.83 million and $1.76 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MARBLEX token can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00006783 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX’s genesis date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,991,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,091,774 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,991,824.03 with 36,091,774 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.17419039 USD and is up 6.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,982,543.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

