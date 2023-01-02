MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Short Interest Down 23.3% in December

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the November 30th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,117,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MRMD stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.36. 442,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,674. MariMed has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54.

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. MariMed had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $33.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MariMed will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MariMed in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.85 price target on the stock.

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand.

