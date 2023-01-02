MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Short Interest Update

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 625,600 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 770,900 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 153,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on MarketWise from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on MarketWise from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketWise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.42.

Get MarketWise alerts:

MarketWise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTW opened at $1.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65. MarketWise has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $7.62.

Insider Activity

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The newsletter publisher reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $119.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.00 million. MarketWise had a net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketWise will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Riaan Hodgson acquired 26,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $55,697.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,197.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of MarketWise by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,355,844 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after buying an additional 1,855,844 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketWise by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after buying an additional 706,607 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of MarketWise by 473.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,211,400 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketWise by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 816,088 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 61,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 1st quarter valued at $1,893,000. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

About MarketWise

(Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.