Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $10,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $27,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $30,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $165.48 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.80 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.18 and a 200 day moving average of $161.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.54.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.