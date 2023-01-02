Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.31.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.04. The company had a trading volume of 410,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,968,123. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of -231.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.12.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 140.3% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 38.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

