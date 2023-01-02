Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s 2nd Largest Position

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,677,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 6.2% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.17% of Mastercard worth $476,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 135,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Mastercard by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 120,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Mastercard by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 190,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,322,000 after acquiring an additional 24,381 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.23.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1 %

MA stock opened at $347.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $334.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $340.06 and its 200 day moving average is $329.45.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.