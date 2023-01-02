Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Lowered by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 178,502 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.7% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $57,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.23.

NYSE MA traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $347.73. The company had a trading volume of 68,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,092. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $334.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.45. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

