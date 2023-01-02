MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 704,300 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the November 30th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MBIA Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE MBI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.85. The company had a trading volume of 16,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,610. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.73. MBIA has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Get MBIA alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in MBIA by 24.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in MBIA by 105.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its stake in MBIA by 0.5% during the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 281,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MBIA by 9.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in MBIA by 4.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 44,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MBIA Company Profile

Several brokerages have issued reports on MBI. StockNews.com raised shares of MBIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of MBIA in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

(Get Rating)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.