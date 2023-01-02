McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Lifted by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,869 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 36,450.8% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,025,360 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 6.2% in the first quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. Stephens began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.38.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.9 %

MCD stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $263.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,727. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.38. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The company has a market capitalization of $193.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 76.57%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

