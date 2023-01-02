McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Short Interest Down 15.6% in December

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the November 30th total of 1,860,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McEwen Mining

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,331,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 930,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,815,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 421,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,406,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 86,204 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 244.4% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,063,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,957,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 47,610 shares during the last quarter. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McEwen Mining Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MUX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.08. McEwen Mining has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $10.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McEwen Mining ( NYSE:MUX Get Rating ) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $25.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.90 million. Analysts predict that McEwen Mining will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MUX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of McEwen Mining to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

