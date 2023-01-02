Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Short Interest Up 20.3% in December

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,010,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the November 30th total of 9,150,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.72. 203,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,350,191. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.66. Medtronic has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $103.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.26.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.