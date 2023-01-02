MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA) Short Interest Down 25.0% in December

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 100,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MEKA stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.98. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,381. MELI Kaszek Pioneer has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEKA. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in MELI Kaszek Pioneer by 102.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the first quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Company Profile

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

