Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MBINN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.22. 876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,566. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average is $22.28. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $26.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Director Patrick D. O’brien bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $77,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

