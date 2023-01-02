Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Merchants Bancorp Price Performance
MBINN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.22. 876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,566. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average is $22.28. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $26.39.
Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Insider Transactions at Merchants Bancorp
About Merchants Bancorp
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.
See Also
