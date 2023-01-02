MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Short Interest Up 17.8% in December

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the November 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 139,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MLNK shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on MeridianLink from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MeridianLink from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays cut their target price on MeridianLink from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered MeridianLink from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on MeridianLink from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MeridianLink by 21.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in MeridianLink during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in MeridianLink by 30.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MeridianLink by 9.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after buying an additional 32,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in MeridianLink during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink Stock Performance

NYSE MLNK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,663. MeridianLink has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.25 and a beta of 0.58.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). MeridianLink had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $71.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts predict that MeridianLink will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

