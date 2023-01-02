Meritage Portfolio Management Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 736.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,727 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,456 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.38.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $263.53. The company had a trading volume of 106,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,727. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.38. The company has a market capitalization of $193.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

