Meritage Portfolio Management Decreases Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 409,406 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the period. Fortinet makes up approximately 1.7% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $20,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 15.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 18.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 36,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $48.89. 86,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,184,395. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $72.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.37 and a 200 day moving average of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

