Meritage Portfolio Management Has $7.62 Million Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.05% of IDEX worth $7,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other IDEX news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,441,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,766 shares of company stock worth $2,097,044 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX Price Performance

IEX stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $228.33. 5,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,128. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 31.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $228.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.75.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

