Meritage Portfolio Management Increases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.2% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 53.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.00.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVGO traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $559.13. 75,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $672.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $519.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.84.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

