Meritage Portfolio Management Makes New $5.89 Million Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Family Management Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,809.1% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 42.2% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VHT stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $248.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,253. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.75 and a 200-day moving average of $239.79. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $268.52.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.