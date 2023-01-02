Meritage Portfolio Management Makes New $7.13 Million Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,169 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $727,316,000 after acquiring an additional 762,242 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Autodesk by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,787,226 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $305,545,000 after purchasing an additional 374,086 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 17,410.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 344,779 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 342,810 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Autodesk by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 555,850 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $95,628,000 after purchasing an additional 287,521 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Autodesk by 833.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,677 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,456,000 after purchasing an additional 282,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $242.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.43.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $186.87. 35,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,802. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $284.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 66.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $848,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $848,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $87,208.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,938.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,969 shares of company stock worth $388,116. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.