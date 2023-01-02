Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases New Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 31.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,256,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,677,000 after purchasing an additional 786,647 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 116.2% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,060,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,185,000 after purchasing an additional 570,233 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 79.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 900,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,626,000 after purchasing an additional 397,986 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1,077.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,142,000 after purchasing an additional 316,667 shares during the period. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 30.1% in the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,120,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,309,000 after purchasing an additional 259,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CHKP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.16. 9,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $149.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.