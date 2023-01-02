Meritage Portfolio Management Reduces Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,946 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.09% of IDACORP worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2,500.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 133.3% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDA. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of IDA traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.85. 4,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,940. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $118.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.04.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.15. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $518.01 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

