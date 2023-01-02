Meritage Portfolio Management Reduces Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,516 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $320.38. The stock had a trading volume of 67,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,935. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $338.48 and its 200 day moving average is $316.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $410.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.92.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

