Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 1,184 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 15.4% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 119.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Evercore ISI lowered Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.25.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of EXR traded down $1.83 on Monday, hitting $147.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,032. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.59 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 87.08%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Articles

