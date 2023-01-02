Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 2,100 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6,290.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,488 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 21,537.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,314,000 after acquiring an additional 592,287 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,946,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,131,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,807,000 after acquiring an additional 423,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.82.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,029,349 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.94. 57,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,793,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.27. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Aflac’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

