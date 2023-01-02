MetisDAO (METIS) Price Reaches $16.42

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $16.42 or 0.00098236 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $72.34 million and $1.51 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00012674 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00037577 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00038152 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005935 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00018395 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00228872 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 16.29309858 USD and is up 2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $1,228,015.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.