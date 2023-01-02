Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Short Interest Up 27.4% in December

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,870,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the November 30th total of 14,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $70.25. 102,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,969,339. The firm has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $88.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.59.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.328 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 40.06%.

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microchip Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Boston Partners grew its position in Microchip Technology by 17.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,669 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,624 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,426,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,840,982,000 after acquiring an additional 691,754 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 21.7% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,720,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,085,000 after acquiring an additional 664,472 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $35,477,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

