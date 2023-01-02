Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) Price Hits $0.38 on Major Exchanges

Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Millennium Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $120.60 million and approximately $78,393.95 worth of Millennium Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Millennium Sapphire token can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00002288 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Millennium Sapphire has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Millennium Sapphire Token Profile

Millennium Sapphire’s launch date was December 4th, 2021. Millennium Sapphire’s total supply is 149,999,499 tokens. Millennium Sapphire’s official message board is mstokensto.medium.com. Millennium Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @millenniumsapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Millennium Sapphire is mstoken.art.

Buying and Selling Millennium Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “The Millennium Sapphire® is a 12.3 kg natural sapphire that was carved as a tribute to humanity. Valued at US$150 million.The MS Token represents both fractionalized ownership in the Millennium Sapphire and future pro-rata share in the potential profits driven by NFTs. The NFT’s will be created in collaboration with studios and digital artists.”

