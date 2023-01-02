Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Short Interest Update

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,300 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the November 30th total of 251,300 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 308,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NERV shares. HC Wainwright cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 66,189 shares in the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NERV opened at $1.59 on Monday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.04.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

