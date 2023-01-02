Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,400 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the November 30th total of 162,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 226.8 days.

Molecular Partners Trading Up 5.8 %

Molecular Partners stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.17. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19. Molecular Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

About Molecular Partners

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.