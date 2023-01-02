Monero Achieves Market Cap of $2.71 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, Monero has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.71 billion and $46.40 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $148.95 or 0.00891546 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,706.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.38 or 0.00451188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00020870 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00096110 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.96 or 0.00592323 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00250718 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00227939 BTC.

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,221,677 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

