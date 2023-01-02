Montis Financial LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Montis Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for about 1.0% of Montis Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,678,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 574,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,972,000 after acquiring an additional 32,277 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 7.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deere & Company Price Performance

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $428.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.80.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.83 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.57%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

