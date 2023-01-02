Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 334,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up 2.3% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $26,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 696.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 18,150,967 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367,310 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $451,711,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $85.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $143.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.14.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

