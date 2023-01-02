Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 2.6% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $145.07 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.84.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

