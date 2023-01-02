Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 255.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV stock opened at $109.92 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.73 and a 1 year high of $110.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.97.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.313 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

