Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 1.4% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $412,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,541,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 142,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,737,000 after buying an additional 56,140 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 586.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $91.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.83 and its 200 day moving average is $92.02. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $108.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

