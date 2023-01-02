Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Southern by 19.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192,044 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,489,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,841 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Southern by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,348,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,232,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,664 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Southern by 81.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,229,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,178,000 after buying an additional 1,449,639 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Southern by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,645,242,000 after buying an additional 881,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $71.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.15. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

