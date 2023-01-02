Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Rating) dropped 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 40,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 216,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.
Nascent Biotech Stock Down 4.8 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29.
Nascent Biotech Company Profile
Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a drug to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as epithelial cancers, including lung, breast, colon, brain, and pancreas cancer.
