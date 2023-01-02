Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Rating) dropped 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 40,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 216,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Nascent Biotech Stock Down 4.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29.

Nascent Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a drug to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as epithelial cancers, including lung, breast, colon, brain, and pancreas cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nascent Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nascent Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.