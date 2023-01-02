National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised National Health Investors from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Shares of NHI opened at $52.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.82, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $67.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.30%.

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 180,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,016.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1,177.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 79.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 400.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 21.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

