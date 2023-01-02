National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

Shares of NNN remained flat at $45.76 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 34,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNN. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 10,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 29,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

