NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Receives $349.23 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $349.23.

NWG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 310 ($3.74) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.22) to GBX 370 ($4.47) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NatWest Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in NatWest Group by 505.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NWG opened at $6.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.29. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 18.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that NatWest Group will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

