Navcoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $684.18 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0324 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $684.18 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,197,047 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

